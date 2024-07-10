TDOE Announces 2024-25 Perkins Reserve Grant Awards Total $2.6M; Coffee County Schools receives $50,000

Connect with us

Funding Supports Innovative CTE Expansion Across Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Education announced over $2.6 million in Perkins Reserve Grant (PRG) grant funds have been awarded to 55 school districts for the 2024-25 school year to support Career and Technical Education (CTE) across the state. 

The PRG grant awards support the implementation of programs of study aligned with emerging technology in regionally identified high-skill, high-wage, and/or in-demand occupations or industries, implement STEM in all CTE classrooms, and increase supports for special education students. Additionally, the PRG grant opportunity is designed to support districts in rural areas and maintain high CTE student participation rates. 

“Career and technical education plays an important role in every student’s academic journey,” said Lizzette Reynolds, Commissioner of Education. “We look forward to seeing how districts utilize these grant funds to implement STEM curriculum, create career exploration opportunities for elementary and middle school students, and inform students on growing and new careers.” 

This year’s PRG grant award recipients submitted grant applications with action steps to support the department’s state plan— Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act— by ensuring alignment to at least one of these focus areas—foundations in elementary and middle grades, careers in emerging areas, and STEM in the CTE classrooms.  

Coffee County Schools was awarded a $50,000 Perkins Grant. Mr. Richard Skipper CTE Director for Coffee County Central High School applied for the grant. Mr. Skipper had this to say:

