TDEC TO HOST PUBLIC INPUT SESSION FOR INFLATION REDUCTION ACT HOME ENERGY REBATE PROGRAMS

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) will host an online public input session on May 3 at 1 p.m. (CDT) to provide an update on the status of the Inflation Reduction Act’s Home Energy Rebate Programs and solicit comments.

In July 2023, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) released guidance for states to apply for the Home Energy Rebate Programs funding. TDEC is designing programs that comply with the U.S. DOE guidance and is preparing applications for submittal to U.S. DOE during the second quarter of this calendar year.

Funding is provided for two rebate programs – the Home Efficiency Rebate Program and the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate Program. Following application approval from U.S. DOE and subsequent program launch, eligible households may apply for rebates. The rebates will provide a discount on select home retrofit projects that can lower energy bills.

The Home Efficiency Rebate Program provides rebates for any household, and amounts will be determined based on energy saved as well as income qualification. Tennessee’s allocation for the Home Efficiency Rebate Program is $83.8 million.

The Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate Program is for low- or moderate-income households and rebate amounts are set by the Inflation Reduction Act. The State’s allocation to administer the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate Program is $83.3 million.

The public input session on May 3 will give participants an opportunity to hear about and provide comments on the TDEC’s proposed implementation plan and timeline. Interested stakeholders will have the opportunity to provide feedback at the end of the session or via a survey, which will be distributed following the event. Public comments will be accepted through May 24.

Anyone, including individual households, government agencies, or other organizations, is welcome to attend the session or call in. The meeting presentation will be recorded and posted online.

Learn more about the Home Energy Rebate Programs at www.tn.gov’HomeEnergyRebates. Find out more on the Inflation Reduction Act’s energy rebate programs here:

https://www.energy.gov/scep/home-energy-rebates-programs