Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

TDEC Releases City of Manchester from moratorium on new water connections

Published

According to Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation order WPC12-0138:

An Agreed Order and Assessment was executed on August 28, 2014, to the City of Manchester to address National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System violations including overflows in Coffee County. This Order assesses a total Civil Penalty of $265,200, of which $30,200 is non-contingent and the remaining $235,000 is contingent upon the Respondent complying with the Order requirements, to include a SORP, SSOER, CMOM program, five annual MOM program update reports, CS-CAP/ER, moratorium on new connections, and completing all requirements in the order.

TDEC notified the City of Manchester with a letter (see below) that as of March 15, 2024, the order was closed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023