TDEC Releases City of Manchester from moratorium on new water connections

According to Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation order WPC12-0138:

An Agreed Order and Assessment was executed on August 28, 2014, to the City of Manchester to address National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System violations including overflows in Coffee County. This Order assesses a total Civil Penalty of $265,200, of which $30,200 is non-contingent and the remaining $235,000 is contingent upon the Respondent complying with the Order requirements, to include a SORP, SSOER, CMOM program, five annual MOM program update reports, CS-CAP/ER, moratorium on new connections, and completing all requirements in the order.

TDEC notified the City of Manchester with a letter (see below) that as of March 15, 2024, the order was closed.