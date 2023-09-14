TDEC Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event 

Saturday — September 23, 2023 -8:00 AM — 1:00PM

The Tennessee department of Environment and Conservation has announced a free-household hazardous waste collection event for Coffee County. Saturday, September 23, 2023 any Tennessee resident may bring approved items to the Tullahoma Public Works Department, located at 942 Maplewood Avenue, Tullahoma.

Household Hazardous Waste – is defined as corrosive, flammable, toxic, or reactive materials used in your home, car or truck, or garden and lawn that is unwanted/unusable.

NO medical or infectious waste, no ammunition, no radioactive waste (such as smoke detectors) will be accepted.

Questions may be submitted by calling (931)723-5139

Things to Bring:

Household Cleaners

Drain openers

Oven Cleaners

Wood Cleaners & Polishes

Metal Cleaners & Polishes

Toilet Bowl Cleaners

Disinfectants

Wood Preservatives

Paint Strippers & Removers

Adhesives

Fingernail Polish Remover

Pool Chemicals

Photo Processing Chemicals Medicines

Drugs

Reactive Materials

Aerosols

Compressed Gas Mercury Thermostats

Mercury Thermometers

Fluorescent Light Bulbs

Needles/Sharps (in container)

Lead

Herbicides

Pesticides

Fungicides

Fertilizers

Automotive Products

Fuel Additives

Grease & Rust Solvents

Air Conditioning Refrigerants

Starter Fluids

Body Putty

Coolants

Carburetor/ Fuel Injector Cleaners