TDEC Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event 

Saturday — September 23, 2023 -8:00 AM — 1:00PM
The Tennessee department of Environment and Conservation has announced a free-household hazardous waste collection event for Coffee County. Saturday, September 23, 2023 any Tennessee resident may bring approved items to the Tullahoma Public Works Department, located at 942 Maplewood Avenue, Tullahoma.
Household Hazardous Waste – is defined as corrosive, flammable, toxic, or reactive materials used in your home, car or truck, or garden and lawn that is unwanted/unusable.
NO medical or infectious waste, no ammunition, no radioactive waste (such as smoke detectors) will be accepted.
Questions may be submitted by calling (931)723-5139
Things to Bring:
Household Cleaners
Drain openers
Oven Cleaners
Wood Cleaners & Polishes
Metal Cleaners & Polishes
Toilet Bowl Cleaners
Disinfectants
Wood Preservatives
Paint Strippers & Removers
Adhesives
Fingernail Polish Remover
Pool Chemicals
Photo Processing Chemicals Medicines
Drugs
Reactive Materials
Aerosols
Compressed Gas Mercury Thermostats
Mercury Thermometers
Fluorescent Light Bulbs
Needles/Sharps (in container)
Lead
Herbicides
Pesticides
Fungicides
Fertilizers
Automotive Products
Fuel Additives
Grease & Rust Solvents
Air Conditioning Refrigerants
Starter Fluids
Body Putty
Coolants
Carburetor/ Fuel Injector Cleaners