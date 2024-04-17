Connect with us

News

TDEC Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

Published

Saturday — April 27, 2024 -8:00 AM — 1:00PM

The Tennessee department of Environment and Conservation has announced a free-household hazardous waste collection event for Coffee County. Saturday — April 27, 2024 -8:00 AM — 1:00PM any Tennessee resident may bring approved items to the Tullahoma Public Works Department, located at 942 Maplewood Avenue, Tullahoma.

Household Hazardous Waste – is defined as corrosive, flammable, toxic, or reactive materials used in your home, car or truck, or garden and lawn that is unwanted/unusable. 

NO medical or infectious waste, no ammunition, no radioactive waste (such as smoke detectors) will be accepted.

Questions may be submitted by calling (931)723-5139

Things to Bring: 

Household Cleaners

Drain openers

Oven Cleaners

Wood Cleaners & Polishes

Metal Cleaners & Polishes

Toilet Bowl Cleaners

Disinfectants 

Wood Preservatives 

Paint Strippers & Removers

