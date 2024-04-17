TDEC Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

Saturday — April 27, 2024 -8:00 AM — 1:00PM
The Tennessee department of Environment and Conservation has announced a free-household hazardous waste collection event for Coffee County. Saturday — April 27, 2024 -8:00 AM — 1:00PM any Tennessee resident may bring approved items to the Tullahoma Public Works Department, located at 942 Maplewood Avenue, Tullahoma.
Household Hazardous Waste – is defined as corrosive, flammable, toxic, or reactive materials used in your home, car or truck, or garden and lawn that is unwanted/unusable.
NO medical or infectious waste, no ammunition, no radioactive waste (such as smoke detectors) will be accepted.
Questions may be submitted by calling (931)723-5139
Things to Bring:
Household Cleaners
Drain openers
Oven Cleaners
Wood Cleaners & Polishes
Metal Cleaners & Polishes
Toilet Bowl Cleaners
Disinfectants
Wood Preservatives
Paint Strippers & Removers