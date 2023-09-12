TDEC ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $63 MILLION INFRASTRUCTURE WATER IMPROVEMENTS

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation

(TDEC) today announced 20 grants totaling $63,888,650 from the state’s

American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in

the form of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure

grants.

Since August 2022, TDEC has awarded and announced $996 million in

executed grant funds representing every county and 248 cities through

ARP programming, and today’s announced grants mark the conclusion of

the award phase of the non-competitive grant program.

Of the 20 grants announced today, two are collaborative grants and 18

are non-collaborative grants. Collaborative grants involve multiple

entities (cities, counties, or water utilities) partnering on projects

to work toward a shared purpose. The non-competitive grant program will

fund a total of 266 non-collaborative grants and 71 collaborative

grants. The non-competitive grant program has been a success, funding

over 1,000 individual drinking water, wastewater, and/or stormwater

infrastructure projects.

Tennessee received $3.725 billion from the ARP, and the state’s

Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those

funds to TDEC to support water projects in communities throughout

Tennessee. Of the $1.35 billion, approximately $1 billion was designated

for non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and

eligible cities to address systems’ critical needs. The remaining

funds will go to state-initiated projects and competitive grants.

“We commend the communities who have gone through the application

process and acquired these grants,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “The grants

are funding important water infrastructure across our state, and we look

forward to the improvements this process will bring.”

“More than ever, infrastructure is critically important to our local

communities,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge. “This money

will allow cities and towns to address deficiencies and make

improvements that will pay dividends not just in the present but in the

years to come as well. I greatly appreciate the work of the governor and

my colleagues on the Fiscal Accountability Group for their work in

making sure these funds were spent appropriately and efficiently.”

“We continue experiencing considerable growth across the state, and

many of our communities require additional resources to address their

evolving needs,” said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton,

R-Crossville. “These grants will play a major role in ensuring cities

and towns have access to infrastructure solutions that will enable them

to continue thriving so Tennessee remains a preferred destination for

both businesses and families.”

“We expect excellent results from these grants,” said TDEC

Commissioner David Salyers. “Communities across our state are

receiving the assistance they need to address water infrastructure

challenges. We at TDEC are glad we could play a part in this process.”

Grants announced today are awarded to:

Collaborative Grants

Cannon County – $3,872,667

Wilson County – $4,579,698

Non-Collaborative Grants

City of Celina – $2,799,778

City of Kenton – $695,156

Town of Centerville – $4,184,311

Town of LaGrange – $300,000

Cheatham County – $3,509,260

City of Luttrell – $1,885,725

City of Cleveland – $5,398,162

City of McKenzie – $1,417,356

City of Collinwood – $3,177,237

Monroe County – $3,721,352

DeKalb County – $3,030,767

City of Puryear – $1,073,217

City of Franklin – $4,679,357

Shelby County – $9,377,944

City of Greenfield – $1,476,684

Trousdale County – $2,984,908

Hawkins County – $4,865,481

City of Waynesboro – $859,583

Details for each award are:

Collaborative Grants

Cannon County – $3,872,667

Cannon County, in collaboration with the Town of Woodbury, will use ARP

funds to address critical drinking water needs. Cannon’s drinking water

projects include the replacement of aged water lines with PVC water main

lines, the installation of new pressure regulation stations to connect

to pressure zones in the system, and connection of the system with the

Warren County Utility District.

Wilson County – $4,579,698

Wilson County, in collaboration with LaGuardo Utility District, the

Water and Wastewater Authority of Wilson County, West Wilson Utility

District, Wilson County Stormwater Division, and the community of

Gladeville, will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and

address critical needs. Wilson County’s projects include the

construction of a new chemical feed building to support water treatment

plant processes, the relocation and upgrade of 4,750 linear feet of

water lines, improvements to stormwater management in the area, and the

proposed design and installation of new green infrastructure.

Non-Collaborative Grants

City of Celina – $2,799,778

The City of Celina will use ARP funds to expand its drinking water

system to unserved residents. Celina’s projects include the installation

of 13,650 linear feet of waterlines, as well as the installation of gate

valves, flush hydrants, service lines, and meters. Celina will also

install a new booster pump station and community storage tank to ensure

adequate pressure throughout the proposed extensions to the system.

Town of Centerville – $4,184,311

The Town of Centerville will use ARP funds to develop an Asset

Management Plan and address critical needs. Centerville’s projects will

modernize, improve, and strengthen water infrastructure through the

implementation of an asset management program, repair of leaking

infrastructure, modernization of pipeline transport operations,

replacement of outdated components, and expansion of service to

underserved communities.

Cheatham County – $3,509,260

Cheatham County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan

and address critical drinking water and wastewater needs as well as

noncompliance issues. Projects include improving efficiency, decreasing

water loss, increasing water systems’ capacity, and enhancing water

quality across the county’s entire service system.

City of Cleveland – $5,398,162

The City of Cleveland will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management

Plan, and make improvements to the drinking water, wastewater, and

stormwater systems. Projects include the replacement of 11,000 linear

feet of aging cast iron water lines and the development of a water

modeling study, a sanitary sewer inspection project, manhole

inspections, GIS mapping, and improvements and upgrades to the existing

transportation, utility, and stormwater infrastructure.

City of Collinwood – $3,177,237

The City of Collinwood will use ARP funds to address critical needs in

the drinking water and wastewater systems. Collinwood’s projects include

the replacement and improvement of aging pumps, the repair and

replacement of three pump stations, and the installation of automated

meter reading (AMR) and zone meters to assist in water system

regionalization.

DeKalb County – $3,030,767

DeKalb County will use ARP funds to address critical needs in the

drinking water system. DeKalb’s projects include the upgrade of aging

water lines in the community’s drinking water system, repairs to

strengthen the system and increasing system capacity, and the

installation of new water lines to expand service to new customers.

City of Franklin – $4,679,357

The City of Franklin will use ARP funds to address wastewater and

stormwater critical needs. Projects include upgrades and repairs to the

Franklin Water Reclamation Facility to help extend the lifespan of the

concrete walls and to modernize aging equipment. Stormwater projects

include the removal of the inline retention pond and the utilization of

natural stream restoration design components to improve the

sediment-carrying capacity of the Ralston Branch stream.

City of Greenfield – $1,476,684

The City of Greenfield will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management

Plan and address critical needs. Greenfield’s projects include

improvements to the sanitary sewer collection system and bank

stabilization of the sewer system.

Hawkins County – $4,865,481

Hawkins County will use ARP funds to develop comprehensive Asset

Management Plans and address several critical needs. Hawkins County’s

projects include 10 drinking water projects that will address critical

needs and non-compliance issues across seven utility districts.

City of Kenton – $695,156

The City of Kenton will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management

Plan and address critical needs. Kenton will renovate their existing

drinking water plant, purchase a trailer jetter for sewer line

maintenance, and complete improvement projects in the wastewater

lagoon’s inlet structure.

Town of LaGrange – $300,000

The Town of LaGrange will use ARP funds to create an Asset Management

Plan and address critical drinking water needs and modernize

LaGrange’s water system. Projects include upgrades to clear wells, the

installation of updated communication technology between the Town’s high

service pumps and storage tanks, and solution pump replacements.

City of Luttrell – $1,885,725

The City of Luttrell will leverage ARP and State Revolving Fund funding

to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs in the

wastewater system. Luttrell will focus their funds on constructing a

modern activated sludge secondary biological process in order to meet

state wastewater permit requirements.

City of McKenzie – $1,417,356

The City of McKenzie will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management

Plan and address critical water loss needs. McKenzie will replace aged

pump stations with new pumps and piping and install new zone meters that

can monitor fluctuations to significantly reduce the system’s water

loss.

Monroe County – $3,721,352

Monroe County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and

address critical needs. Monroe County’s projects include the extension

of waterlines throughout the community to better serve economically

distressed areas by bringing critical water infrastructure to new users.

City of Puryear – $1,073,217

The City of Puryear will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management

Plan and address excessive infiltration and inflow. Puryear will replace

aged water meters and discharge equipment throughout the system,

complete upgrades to the treatment plant, and replace 3,000 linear feet

of piping in the collection system.

Shelby County – $9,377,944

Shelby County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and

complete a comprehensive stormwater master plan with the City of

Memphis. An assessment of stormwater infrastructure and modeling will

address aged infrastructure and improve water quality. Additional

projects include improvements to five lift stations, as well as the

installation of UV disinfectant systems at identified wastewater plants.

Trousdale County – $2,984,908

Trousdale County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan

and address critical needs. Projects include planning and design of a

new water treatment plant, extension of water lines, and repair of

community water tanks. Additional projects include the installation of

in-line flow metering devices at strategic manholes.

City of Waynesboro – $859,583

The City of Waynesboro will use ARP funds to address critical drinking

water needs. Projects include the construction of a new water storage

tank and repair and replacement of old lines to combat water loss. The

new water tank will help meet the water demands of various entities

across the community and will act as a reservoir in times of water

scarcity and water deficits by securing an adequate water storage

system.