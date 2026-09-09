TDCI, State Fire Marshal Recognize September as Campus Fire Safety Month

NASHVILLE — As college move-in season brings students back to campuses in Tennessee and across the nation, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) recognize the importance of fire safety during Campus Fire Safety Month.

Campus Fire Safety Month is a national fire-safety initiative that raises awareness about the threat of fires in both on- and off-campus housing, puts relevant information in the hands of students and parents, and helps students make living spaces as safe as possible from fires and associated hazards. Observed each September, the campaign delivers fire safety education and resources to students, families, and campus housing professionals.

This year, the initiative shines the spotlight on safe cooking practices and lithium-ion battery safety, two critical areas of concern that can help reduce fire risk where students live, study, and gather. According to national campus fire statistics, from January 2000 to August 2026, 94 fatal fires occurred on a college campus, in Greek housing, or in off-campus housing within three miles of the campus, claiming 134 victims.

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“Moving into your first dorm room is an exciting time for students and parents alike as young people begin to experience independence and living on their own,” said State Fire Marshal and TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “During this busy time, I remind students to focus on creating a fire-safe environment either on- or off-campus. Practicing safe cooking habits and being mindful of lithium-ion batteries can reduce students’ fire risks and prevent a potential tragedy from occurring.”

This year’s campaign also addresses another growing fire safety challenge on campus: lithium-ion batteries. As their use continues to expand in everything from laptops and phones to e-bikes and e-scooters, so does the importance of understanding how to use and charge them safely.

To help students, parents, and educators, TDCI is sharing the following simple safety tips to help students stay safe this year.

Cooking Safety Tips

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Stay alert and present. Do not cook if you’re tired or drowsy from medicine or alcohol. Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. Turn off the burner if you leave the kitchen for any reason.

Keep flammables away from heat sources. Keep anything that can catch fire – oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels, or curtains – away from your stovetop.

If you live in a dormitory, make sure your sleeping room has a smoke alarm, or your dormitory suite has a smoke alarm in each living area as well as the sleeping room. For the best protection, all smoke alarms in the dormitory suite should be interconnected so that when one sounds, they all sound.

Be prepared for emergencies. Always have a lid within reach to smother small grease fires. Turn off the burner. Do not move the pan. To keep the fire from restarting, leave the lid on until the pan has cooled. If you have any doubt about fighting a small fire, get outside, close the door behind you, and call 9-1-1 from outside the home.

Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Tips

Review campus policies. Some dormitories have rules about charging micromobility devices like e-bikes and e-scooters. Review your college/university’s policies before using these devices.

Buy only listed products. When buying a product that uses a lithium-ion battery, look for a safety certification mark. This means it meets important safety standards.

Charge devices safely. Only use the charging equipment provided with your device, stop charging once full, and never charge overnight or with damaged chargers/batteries.

Store devices properly. Keep your batteries away from extreme temperatures, direct sunlight, and flammable items, and never block an exit with charging or stored devices.

For more fire safety tips, visit us online at tn.gov/fire.