TDCI Provides Consumer Tips Ahead of 2026-27 ACA Open Enrollment

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) reminds consumers who may be purchasing or changing their individual health coverage on the Federally Facilitated Marketplace (FFM) for 2027 that Open Enrollment runs Sunday, November 1, 2026, through Friday, January 15, 2027.

The Department reminds Tennesseans who are purchasing their insurance coverage through the FFM to begin their review and planning as early as possible to avoid missing deadlines. Once the Open Enrollment period closes in January, consumers can only enroll in a health plan after certain qualifying life events occur.

November 1, 2026: Open Enrollment starts. This is the first day consumers can enroll in, renew, or change FFM plans.

Open Enrollment starts. This is the first day consumers can enroll in, renew, or change FFM plans. December 15, 2026: Last day to enroll in or change plans for coverage to start January 1, 2027.

Last day to enroll in or change plans for coverage to start January 1, 2027. January 15, 2027: Open Enrollment ends. This is the last day to enroll in or change Marketplace plans for the year, with coverage starting February 1, 2027.

By visiting Healthcare.gov, Tennesseans can search for ACA-compliant products on the individual and small-group markets for each of Tennessee’s eight rating areas.

TDCI conducts a full comprehensive rate review using contracted actuaries to ensure that rates are actuarially justified and neither excessive, inadequate, nor unfairly discriminatory (Tenn. Code Ann. § 56-5-103). Rates were developed using sound actuarial principles, adhering to Actuarial Standards of Practice (ASOP) and the professional judgment of the certifying actuary. Any assumptions, trends, explanations, and factors provided in support of the rates were developed using methods consistent with these standards.

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The State of Tennessee coordinates with CMS to discuss any concerns found in its rate examination.

Please note: All rates are subject to change based on requirements from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

During Open Enrollment, Tennesseans may call 1-800-318-2596 or visit Healthcare.gov for information regarding enrollment and to calculate applicable tax credits.

Before enrolling in a plan, TDCI reminds consumers to keep the following tips in mind:

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Carefully review plans when shopping on the FFM during Open Enrollment.

Ask questions and contact insurance carriers about their plans.

Research premiums, deductibles, copays, and cost-sharing. Also, review each insurance carrier’s networks to determine whether your preferred or most accessible providers and hospitals are included.

Contact your providers directly to ensure they are in-network with your health plan.

Consumers have several options available to them. The federal government provides educational resources at Healthcare.gov. Consumers can also contact Navigators who are trained to provide no-cost, unbiased advice on enrollment. Additionally, consumers can consult a properly licensed insurance agent or contact Consumer Insurance Services at (615) 741-2218 for specific questions related to rate increases.

About the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance

Protecting Tennesseans, empowering professionals. The department’s divisions include the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Insurance, Securities, Regulatory Boards, the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board, and TennCare Oversight.