News

TCS to have a police officer at each campus

Published

TCS NEWS RELEASE:

In partnership with the Tullahoma Police Department, beginning Monday, six of the TCS campuses that do not already have an officer in their buildings daily will now have a police officer present every day. 

Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams and TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens have had many conversations related to law enforcement presence and partnerships with the schools. Student safety is a priority, and these types of discussions have been ongoing between Tullahoma city leaders and TCS district personnel and board members over the years. 

Following the tragedy at The Covenant School in Nashville last week, and as a precaution moving forward, these law enforcement officials will remain at each school until the remainder of the school year.

“I want to thank all of our city leaders and elected officials for having prioritized this need for our students, faculty, families and community. It has been my distinct pleasure to work directly with Chief Williams and his remarkable team of men and women law enforcement members over the years,” Dr. Stephens said. “We look forward to welcoming these new officers to TCS.”

