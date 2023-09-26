TCS student, recognized at TSBA South Central Fall District Meeting

Tullahoma High School senior Brady Welch and three TCS Board of Education members were honored during the Tennessee School Board Association’s (TSBA) South Central Fall District Meeting in Fayetteville on Sept. 14.

Each year, TSBA honors one student from each of its nine districts who has achieved distinction in academics, community leadership, and engagement as part of its Student Recognition Award program. One of those nine students will win the statewide Student Recognition Award to be presented at the TSBA Annual Convention in November, including a $2,000 scholarship. Welch was selected as this year’s South Central District winner and will attend the November convention.

Welch holds several leadership positions at Tullahoma High School, including President of the National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America, while also being a member of the National English Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. He is also the first chair percussionist of the 2023 THS Symphonic Band, made the Middle Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association Mid-State Silver Band two years in a row, and teaches private lessons to students in the band program. He is also a member of the high school’s cross-country and bass fishing teams. Welch additionally volunteers at the Tullahoma Henry Center and is Mayor of the Tullahoma’s Mayor’s Youth Council. He was selected to be a part of a Mentorship Program to help freshmen students struggling to fit in and was chosen to be on the Student Advisory Council.

“I am so unbelievably proud of Brady. He is the perfect representative for Tullahoma City Schools and the South Central region school districts,” said TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens. “I’ve been able to get to know Brady very well over the last three years as he’s a member of the Tullahoma High School Student Advisory group. During those years, I’ve been able to watch Brady develop into a leader not only at school but in the community as well, and he fully deserves this honor.”

According to Welch, he was excited to be the South Central District Student Recognition Award nominee. Now that he was named the South Central winner, he’s looking forward to the TSBA Convention in November.

“This award means a great deal to me,” Welch said. “I was extremely excited about my nomination. When Dr. Stephens described the application and nominee process, I knew it would be a wonderful opportunity. I originally applied near the end of last school year with a list of some leadership roles and activities. I spent a lot of time ensuring everything was organized correctly and included. I’m ecstatic that I received this award.”

The evening’s celebration continued as three Tullahoma Board of Education members earned TSBA Boardmanship Awards this year. These awards are presented to individual board members who have achieved one of five levels of boardsmanship standards over the past year. The program is designed to recognize school board members for participation in board activities beyond the local level through a commitment to training, willingness to participate in workshops and a volunteer spirit. The Boardsmanship Award honors not only the quantity but also the quality of participation. Levels I-IV are given at Fall District Meetings, while Level V Boardsmanship is awarded at the association’s annual convention in November.

TCS Board Member Amy Dodson Received Level I honor. Andy Whitt is a Level II recipient, while Gigi Robison received both Level III and Level IV honors.

“I am continually impressed and truly admire the work being done by our Board of Education,” Dr. Stephens said. “Each of our seven members on the board is completely dedicated to ensuring that TCS students, faculty and staff have the tools they need to create positive learning experiences. These awards highlight their selfless dedication, and I cannot thank these individuals enough for all they do for Tullahoma City Schools.”