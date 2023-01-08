Connect with us

News

TCS receives grants from Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

Published

Tullahoma City Schools recently received a total of $22,295 in grant funds from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. 

West Middle, Robert E. Lee Elementary and East Lincoln Elementary schools each received $5,000 from the grant, while Bel-Aire Elementary School was awarded $1,795. The largest portion of the grant funds went to the Coordinated School Health Department, which received $5,500. 

The funds that TCS receives come specifically from the Lillian Ashley Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. Ashley was born in Manchester, attended Ward Belmont in Nashville and graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a degree in elementary education. Following a life filled with extensive travel, Ashley wanted to give back to her community. She specified that her estate would benefit the children, animals and environment of Coffee County. 

“I am very grateful for the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and the Lillian Ashley Fund for their continued support of our students, staff and community,” said TCS Coordinated School Health Director Gina Bumbalough. “The Coordinated School Health Department at TCS has received grant funding for our district for the past eight years. These funds have enriched the lives of our students and staff through a variety of programs and activities. This year, I am thrilled to be able to provide teachers with equipment to increase students’ physical activity and social-emotional learning.” 

TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens added her appreciation for the recent grants. “We are so grateful for community partners like the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and the Lillian Ashley Fund. They continually help us as we continue to serve and support our students.” 

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is dedicated to enriching the quality of life in Middle Tennessee and beyond. In 2022, the organization announced $2,802,040 in grants would go to 435 local nonprofits. The grants benefit 34 counties in various means. Learn more about the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee by visiting its website.

