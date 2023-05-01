TCS celebrates volunteers, Nichols named TCS Volunteer of the Year

PRESS RELEASE

During its April meeting, the Tullahoma Board of Education celebrated several volunteers for their tireless contributions to the district.

“Our TCS volunteers routinely give their time, expertise and talents to support our teachers, staff and students,” said TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens. “I’m thankful for each of our volunteers and their dedication to our district as we cultivate a culture that always puts students first.”

Each TCS campus selected a volunteer who was recognized as that respective building-level volunteer. Those individuals were celebrated and given an award for their contributions.

Additionally, one person was selected as the district’s Volunteer of the Year. This annual recognition is closely tied to an award that the Tennessee School Boards Association presents. School systems may submit one volunteer to be considered by TSBA for their annual regional awards.

The inaugural TCS Volunteer of the Year is Kristin Nichols, who was chosen as both Robert E. Lee Elementary’s and East Middle School’s building-level volunteer of the year. Nichols will move forward in the South Central region competition next. There will be one winner selected by TSBA from this region and that announcement will be made in the fall. By November, a panel of judges with TSBA will select one Volunteer of the Year across the state who exhibits qualities of outstanding contributions to their schools and district through their exemplary leadership.

“I am honored and humbled that TCS has selected me as the district’s first-ever Volunteer of the Year,” Nichols said. “Thank you to East Middle School Principal Dr. Woody Dillehay and Robert E. Lee Elementary Principal Mrs. Mary Gilbert for their nominations and for all their support through these past 7-plus years that I have been a volunteer in their schools. While it is an honor to receive this award, I feel I have gained more from these schools than I have given. To see smiles on the faces of students, teachers, and staff and to hear their gratitude and appreciation because of the things I’ve been a part of is the greatest reward. I am so thankful for all of those who volunteered along with me so that we could help make a difference.”

Five additional volunteers were recognized for their contributions. Tullahoma High School celebrated Joann Crabtree, while West Middle School honored Jennifer Hood. Bel-Aire Elementary School recognized Libby Good. East Lincoln Elementary School celebrated Andy Nelius, and Cat Murray was honored by Jack T. Farrar Elementary School.

“I again just want to say how appreciative we are of the many volunteers across our district for their selfless service to our schools,” Dr. Stephens said. “To the six volunteers honored at the board meeting, it is hard to quantify exactly how much these volunteers have contributed to not only their school buildings but our district as a whole. We are so thankful for their dedication and service to our students, faculty and staff members.”