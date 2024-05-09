TCAT Open house coming up

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) in McMinnville has partnered with the Tennessee Department of Human Services/Vocational Rehabilitation. To announce an Open House event at the Coffee County campus at at 91 Volunteer Parkway Manchester. On May 16th, 2024, from 4-6PM.



Folks are welcome to tour TCAT’s available programs, check out what all resources the TDHS offers, as well as try out the Sassy Chef food truck.

For additional information regarding TCAT and the full range of programs, please visit http://https://tcatmcminnville.edu/ or call 931-473-5587.

TCAT-McMinnville Coffee County Campus offers 3 Career & Technical Education programs in a broad range of high-demand, high-wage fields, at affordable tuition rates. Many students attend tuition-free,

through Tennessee Promise for new high school graduates and TCAT Reconnect for adults with no college degree or other postsecondary credential.

