TCAT-McMinnville is pleased to announce that Robert Christen was recently hired as the Associate Instructor for the Next Gen Drone Technology program for the TCAT at Coffee County Campus. Next Gen Drone Technology classes will begin on Monday, January 4, 2027, for the Early Spring Enrollment start. The program is currently accepting applications for students.

Robert Christen shared his perspective on the new program by stating, “My work with drones includes aerial photography, mapping, 3D modeling, and virtual tours. My goal for the Next Gen Drone Technology program is to give students hands-on experience with the entire process, from planning a safe flight to producing work a client or employer can use. By connecting the classroom with local businesses and public agencies, I want students to see the opportunities available and develop the skills to pursue them.”

About TCAT-McMinnville and TCAT at Coffee County

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TCAT-McMinnville and TCAT at Coffee County provide competency-based training that is economical and accessible to all residents of our service area. TCAT-McMinnville and TCAT at Coffee County strive to supply highly skilled workers in areas of need, by building relationships of trust with community, business, and industry leaders.

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology-McMinnville (TCAT-McMinnville) is located at 241 Vo Tech Drive in McMinnville, TN. The newly-opened TCAT at Coffee County is located at 2790 Woodbury Highway, Manchester, TN 37355.