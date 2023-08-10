Tax Relief in Tennessee

The Tennessee Property Tax Relief program began in 1973 to assist qualifying low-income elderly and disabled homeowners as well as disabled veterans or their surviving spouses with their annual property taxes.



Throughout its 50-year history, the program has provided more than $750 million in tax relief to Tennesseans. More than 5.4 million individual claims have been approved for people living across the state.



The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office administers the program in partnership with local county trustees and city collecting officials. In Tax Year 2022, more than 140,000 claims were approved totaling over $42 million in relief.

Coffee County Trustee, John Marchesoni and his staff are gearing up for tax notices to be sent out this fall and had this to say:

Tax relief applications for Tax Year 2023 will be accepted at John Marchesoni’s office once homeowners receive their property tax bills this fall.