Tammy Williams of Wartrace passed this life on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro at the age of 56. Services are scheduled at 5 PM, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3 PM until the service time.

Mrs. Williams, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late William Lee and Barbara Jean Burt Jacobs. She enjoyed gardening, sitting on her patio watching the birds and going to Comedy shows. She also enjoyed watching crime shows on TV and scrolling on Facebook.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Rodney Culpepper.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her son, Derek Williams of Wartrace; brothers, Steve Jacobs of Tullahoma and Mitch Jacobs (Becca) of Unionville and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.