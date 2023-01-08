Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Tammy Williams

Published

Tammy Williams of Wartrace passed this life on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro at the age of 56.  Services are scheduled at 5 PM, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.  The family will receive friends from 3 PM until the service time.

Mrs. Williams, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late William Lee and Barbara Jean Burt Jacobs. She enjoyed gardening, sitting on her patio watching the birds and going to Comedy shows.  She also enjoyed watching crime shows on TV and scrolling on Facebook.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Rodney Culpepper.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her son, Derek Williams of Wartrace; brothers, Steve Jacobs of Tullahoma and Mitch Jacobs (Becca) of Unionville and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022