Tabitha Renee Warrick passed this life on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the age of 44. Funeral Services are scheduled for 1 PM Monday, September 26, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will accept friends from 11 AM until service time. Burial is to follow at Summitville 1st Baptist Church Cemetery in Summitville, Tennessee.

Tabitha was born August 5, 1978 to the late Thomas Leonard McCormick Sr. and Janice Marie Ricketts McCormick.

In addition to her parents, She is preceded in death by her son, Kyle Matthew Kramer; brother, Thomas Leonard McCormick and brother-in-law, Kenneth Rae Dunn.

She is survived by her husband, James William Warrick; children, Dakota Ryan Yarbrough, Colby James Warrick and Balinda Jean Stevens (Johnathan); sister, Teresa Ann Dunn; brother, Christopher Lee McCormick; sister-in-law, Teresa Ann McCormick; grandchildren, Addylin Shay Yates, Wyatt Lee Stevens and Gracelynn Renee Stevens; sixteen nieces and nephews; eight great-nieces; ten great-nephews and two fur babies (dogs), Phoebe and Walker.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.