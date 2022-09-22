Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Tabitha Renee Warrick

Published

Tabitha Renee Warrick passed this life on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the age of 44. Funeral Services are scheduled for 1 PM Monday, September 26, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will accept friends from 11 AM until service time. Burial is to follow at Summitville 1st Baptist Church Cemetery in Summitville, Tennessee.

Tabitha was born August 5, 1978 to the late Thomas Leonard McCormick Sr. and Janice Marie Ricketts McCormick.

In addition to her parents, She is preceded in death by her son, Kyle Matthew Kramer; brother, Thomas Leonard McCormick and brother-in-law, Kenneth Rae Dunn.

She is survived by her husband, James William Warrick; children, Dakota Ryan Yarbrough, Colby James Warrick and Balinda Jean Stevens (Johnathan); sister, Teresa Ann Dunn; brother, Christopher Lee McCormick; sister-in-law, Teresa Ann McCormick; grandchildren, Addylin Shay Yates, Wyatt Lee Stevens and Gracelynn Renee Stevens; sixteen nieces and nephews; eight great-nieces; ten great-nephews and two fur babies (dogs), Phoebe and Walker.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022