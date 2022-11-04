Connect with us

T. Colleen Leali

Published

Ms. T. Colleen Leali, age 92 of Manchester, TN was born in Chicago, IL on May 19, 1930, to the late Cornelius and Lottie Murphy Coyle. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her wonderful sisters, Sally (Richard) Duple, Dawn (Jack) Fergus, and Dorothy (Johnny) Crooks, and much-loved granddaughter, Brittany Rudny. She is survived by her loving and devoted children, Jean Herrick (Ken), Michael Leali (Karen), Scott Leali (Jeannine Plaskon), Judy Rudney (Tony), Ellen Leali (John Gradus), Karen Fessler (Doug), and Phillip Leali (Bonnie Lee). Grandchildren, Adam (Christina) and Jennifer Tribolet, Katrina, Matt and Dominick Leali, Angela Leali, Nichole Rudney (Joe Besch), Tamara (Tony) Pervan, Tonia Rudney (Paul Glynn), Conner (Haley Marcin, Chloe Rudney (Nick Rogals), Dan Remus, Zachary (Mary) and Jake (Ana) Fessler, Alec Leali (Sarah Wish), & Jordan (Phil) Palmisano. Great grandchildren include Remington & River Joesting, Isabella & Liliana & Ivan Pervan, Jacob & Emma & Daniel & David Fessler, Gio & Lia Fessler, and Bentley & Finley &Luca Palmisano. Loving family includes her sister’s children, the Duple family and the Fergus family. Along the waythere has been so many loving and caring friends. Colleen was a devoted Catholic, who taught and loved her children and whole family with a heart that extended beyond the named here. She will be remembered lovingly by so many.

As per Ms. Colleen’s request, cremation was chosen, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at
www.manchesterfuneralhome.com

