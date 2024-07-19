Sylvia Jean Frazier, age 86, of Manchester passed this life Thursday, July 18, 2024 surrounded by her family. She was born June 2, 1938, in Lincoln County, TN to the late Thomas Fuller and Sylvia (Payne) Fuller. In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Frazier; son, David Frazier; and daughter-in-law, Carol Frazier.

Jean worked at Arnold Airforce Base as a custodian until her retirement. She was a beautiful lady with a rich life full of love and care for her family. Her role as the family comforter paints a vivid picture of someone who brought happiness and joy to those she loved. Jean had a passion for cooking and every Sunday the family would gather at ma and pa’s house for dinner. She created a nurturing and beautiful environment both inside and outside her home with many beautiful flower gardens that were her joy. Jean had a love of country music and enjoyed her extensive vinyl record collection. Her dedication to her faith, work, and family traditions brought a lot of warmth and joy to those around her.

Jean is survived by her son, Ricky Frazier (Meliony); son Donnie Frazier (Shannon); brother, J.M. Payne; grandchildren, Sonia Carlton (Tony), Dewayne Frazier (Lori), Christie Cathey (Jason), Chasity Frazier, Joey Frazier, Cole Frazier (Abby), and Grant Frazier (Tasha); fourteen great grandchildren; and twenty-eight great great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to nurses Melinda, Misty, and Lynn of Hospice Compassus for their exceptional care and compassion.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 3 p.m. Monday, July 22nd at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Christus at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Donations may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Jean Frazier.