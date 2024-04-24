Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

“SWATTING” in Coffee County

Published

Earlier this afternoon the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office received a call in the Toliver Lake Road area of a possible homicide. Officers received the address and responded accordingly. Upon arrival at the residence, deputies secured the area and made contact with the occupant. After clearing the residence and talking with the occupant it was determined that this was a “SWATTING” call.

These types of calls are malicious in nature and take valuable resources away from true emergency calls. These types of calls also scare and terrorize unexpecting individuals as in the case of the lone young woman that was occupying this residence. Coffee County Sheriff’s Office takes these types of calls seriously and an investigation is ongoing to determine the origin and identity of the caller.

Coffee County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Tullahoma Police Chief Chase Sons and Assistant Chief Jason Kennedy who were in the area and responded to assist.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023