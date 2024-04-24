“SWATTING” in Coffee County

Earlier this afternoon the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office received a call in the Toliver Lake Road area of a possible homicide. Officers received the address and responded accordingly. Upon arrival at the residence, deputies secured the area and made contact with the occupant. After clearing the residence and talking with the occupant it was determined that this was a “SWATTING” call.

These types of calls are malicious in nature and take valuable resources away from true emergency calls. These types of calls also scare and terrorize unexpecting individuals as in the case of the lone young woman that was occupying this residence. Coffee County Sheriff’s Office takes these types of calls seriously and an investigation is ongoing to determine the origin and identity of the caller.

Coffee County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Tullahoma Police Chief Chase Sons and Assistant Chief Jason Kennedy who were in the area and responded to assist.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.