Susanne Evans Dean Smith passed this life on October 2, 2022 at her home after a brief illness. Suzanne was born March 21, 1955 in Tullahoma to the late Charlene Dean and Jable Dean. She spent part of her childhood in Germany where her father was stationed, then returned to Tullahoma and eventually Lynchburg. She graduated from Central High School in Fayetteville in 1973, and then started her medical career as a Scrub Tech at Harton assisting Doctors Galbraith and Snoddy, then as a CNA.

She graduated from nursing school at Motlow in 1986 with the highest score on the nursing boards in Tennessee at the time. She spent most of her career at the Life Care Centers of Tullahoma and Lynchburg.

Suzanne was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and had the Cheesehead hat to prove it! She also loved watching NASCAR races. She was an avid reader, great gardener and baker. She also loved going to automotive swap meets in Wisconsin.

Suzanne is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Bailey of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Alexandria Hill of Winchester, Megan Bailey (Nathan Vaughan) of Martin, and Joseph Bailey of Tullahoma and five great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Rebecca (Zach Murray) of Lakeland Florida; brother, Charles Dean (Deborah) of Lynchburg; nieces, Heather (Wayne Finchum), Jana (Evan Mitchell) and nephews, Jesse, BJ, Andrew, Evan (Brittany) and Landon; cousins, Maura (Vic) and Robert (Sandy) as well as her devoted dog Chopper.

A visitation will be held Monday, October 10th at Daves Culbertson Funeral Home from 1 to 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an animal rescue of your choice, or just hug your pets extra tight, because Suzanne loved all animals.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.