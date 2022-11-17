Susan Taylor Clem, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, November 14, 2022 at her residence at the age of 68. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 2 – 5 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

A native of Ft. Worth, TX, she was the daughter of the late Billy and Helen Griffith. Susan had many friends and enjoyed working and being able to meet people. She loved being around her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to Cracker Barrel whenever she was invited out for a meal. Susan also enjoyed being with her two adopted dogs, Ava & Lilly.

Susan is survived by sons, Zachary Taylor (Jill) of Smyrna, Jacob Taylor of Murfreesboro and Joshua Taylor of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Alexandria and Jackson and brother, Stephen Griffith (Lorraine) of Leicester, NC.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to BestFriends.org/donate, a pet/animal focused charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.