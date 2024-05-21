Mrs. Susan Diane Lambert, age 76, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Manchester, TN.

Mrs. Lambert was born in Sunbury, PA, to her late parents Allen P. Hile and Evelyn Geyer Hile. She was a homemaker all her life. Mrs. Lambert adored her cocker spaniel, Piper, and enjoyed caring for her horses. She also loved canning, reading, being outside doing yardwork, and getting things done around the house. Mrs. Lambert also loved coy fish and sewing. Most of all, she put her life into caring for her husband and family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Devin McChessney.

Mrs. Lambert is survived by her husband of 56 years, Joe Lambert; son, Joe (Tammy) Lambert; brothers, Allen Hile, Pete Dailey, and Patrick Dailey; sisters, Virginia Stroud and Cheryl Henry; grandchild, Heather McChessney; beloved cocker spaniel, Piper.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lambert family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com