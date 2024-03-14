Successful 2nd annual Gettin’ Kids In The Game Radiothon Raises Thousands For Dream For Weave Foundation On Thunder Radio

The 2nd annual Gettin’ Kids in the Game Radiothon on Thunder Radio to benefit the Dream for Weave Foundation was an overwhelming success.

The 12-hour radio event on Thursday raised $13,330 for the foundation, an amount that goes directly to local athletes through scholarships and equipment purchases for student athletes in need.

“We are nearing the 4-year anniversary of Dennis Weaver’s death and the Manchester community reminded us on Thursday that his legacy is very much alive and well and prepared to carry forward for years to come,” said Dream for Weave Foundation treasurer Josh Peterson, who is also the vice president of Thunder Radio.

“We had a goal for the day of $12,000. That is incredible. This community believes in sports, believes in the foundation and Thunder Radio and what we are doing and that means the world to us,” added Peterson.

Donations came in multiple amounts, from $5 all the way up to $1,000. Multiple businesses offered matches for certain hours – including a $1,000 match from Coffee County Bank, and matches from Yorozu, Unity Medical Center, Reese’s Genes Boutique, Carmean Family Dental and Steve Jernigan with Century 21-Coffee County Realty & Auction.

The radiothon featured over 24 guests through the day, including MTSU softball coach Jeff Breeden, former CCCHS Valedictorian Abby Clark and many more.

Last year, the Dream for Weave Foundation contributed $23,000 in scholarships to outgoing CHS athletes and purchased multiple pairs of shoes and cleats and other equipment for athletes in need.

If you missed the radiothon, contributions are still accepted here: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=6HTZWS33U9WCE

About the foundation and Thunder Radio

The Dream for Weave Foundation was formed in 2020 after the sudden passing of Dennis Weaver, WMSR Sports Director and longtime play-by-play voice of Coffee County athletics.

The first three full years of operations netted $45,000 in contributions to athletes and programs. The Dream for Weave Foundation is a 501c3.

The Foundation and Thunder Radio will host the Thundies Sports Awards May 18th to recognize the best athletes in the community and distribute scholarship. Tickets will go on sale in April.