Subject wanted by Winchester Police

Winchester Police Department seeks public’s help.

Please be on the lookout for William Casey Tarrant. Mr. Tarrant was the driver of a stolen vehicle involved in a pursuit in the late evening hours of Monday, January 23, 2023.

Mr. Tarrant has warrants for violation of sex offender registry, felony evading, possession of stolen property, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Please contact the Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840 or Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO(4636).