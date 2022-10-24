Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Structural fire in Manchester under investigation

Published

According to Manchester Fire & Rescue Chief George J. Chambers III, Manchester Fire responded to a structural fire at 772 Raven St. – near KK’s Loans Music & Jewelry – at 2:23 Monday morning.

Crews arrived on scene with heavy fire showing in front of the residence. Truck 610 crew knocked down the exterior fire very quickly and then moved inside the front room of the residence. Once the main fire was knocked down crews started salvage and overhaul operations. Crews pulled some areas of the ceiling in order to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters. Damage was done to the house and two cars parked in the driveway.

All responders did an excellent job, Coffee County Comm Center, EMS, and Manchester PD provided excellent assistance. The American  Red Cross and SERVPRO were called for assistance for the 6 adults that were displaced by the fire.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022