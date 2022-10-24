Structural fire in Manchester under investigation

According to Manchester Fire & Rescue Chief George J. Chambers III, Manchester Fire responded to a structural fire at 772 Raven St. – near KK’s Loans Music & Jewelry – at 2:23 Monday morning.

Crews arrived on scene with heavy fire showing in front of the residence. Truck 610 crew knocked down the exterior fire very quickly and then moved inside the front room of the residence. Once the main fire was knocked down crews started salvage and overhaul operations. Crews pulled some areas of the ceiling in order to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters. Damage was done to the house and two cars parked in the driveway.

All responders did an excellent job, Coffee County Comm Center, EMS, and Manchester PD provided excellent assistance. The American Red Cross and SERVPRO were called for assistance for the 6 adults that were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.