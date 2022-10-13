Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Strong storms rock Coffee County Wednesday evening; thousands without power

Published

Pictured is storm damage to a gas station on McMinnville Highway. -- Photo submitted by Thunder Radio listener

Multiple reports of storm damage and widespread power outages plagued Coffee County Wednesday evening.

A line of strong storms along a cold front moved through the area just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, and heavy winds left behind a wide path of damage that included multiple reports of structural damage, downed trees and power lines, and widespread power outages.

Duck River Electric Membership Corporation reported nearly 8,000 members were without power as of 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. Some of those outages have been restored and continue to be restored through the night.

Pictures of storm damage rolled into Thunder Radio News, including of structural damage to a gas station on McMinnville Highway, and a home with large trees fallen onto it on East End Rd off of McArthur St.. The large sign in front of Praters BBQ on Woodbury Highway was blown to the ground. The roof of the softball dugout at Westwood Middle School was blown off.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Multiple roads were reported as impassable for a period of time due to either downed trees or power lines, including Powers Bridge Rd. near Beechwood Drive, Fredonia Rd., Regalwood Dr., near Hills Chapel Rd., Oak Dr. between McArthur St. and Hills Chapel, Mt. View Rd; just to name a few that have been reported. Many traffic lights through the city limits of Manchester were either completely down or flashing for hours.

Power was also knocked out to Thunder Radio WMSR studios – causing the cancellation of the Coach Doug Greene Football Coaches Show and other programming interruptions, including Braves baseball.

More information will be posted as it is available.

This tree blocked Regalwood Subdivision off of Hills Chapel Rd. Wednesday evening. — Photo submitted by Stan Rogers
Pictured is the roof of Westwood Middle Middle School softball dugout laying on the ground.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022