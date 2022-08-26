Connect with us

STREAK ENDS: Lady Raider volleyball falls on the road, ending district winning streak

Gia Perez serves the ball for the Lady Raiders.

To find the last time the Coffee County Central volleyball team lost a district match you would have to turn the calendar all the way back to 2019.

Until Thursday.

After rattling off 30 consecutive wins in district matches, the CHS Lady Raiders lost in straight sets at Lincoln County Thursday night, falling 16-25, 12-25 and 17-25.

“It was just an all around bad night,” said CHS head coach Andrew Taylor. “Poor serving and poor passing didn’t allow us to get any offense going.”

The loss drops the Lady Raiders to 2-5 on the season and 1-1 in district play. Coffee County will get a few days off before hosting Franklin County at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 – that match will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series.

