Storytime resumes at the Coffee County Manchester Library

As the Manchester library reopens after recent renovations, that means regular activities are back.

Storytime resumes Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10:00am. Storytime could be called the “heart and soul” of the library. It is a great opportunity for parents seeking educational and entertaining activities for their children.

Recent studies show that reading books out loud to your child helps develop their reading skills long before they are able to read themselves.

Storytime at the library provides benefits in addition to parents reading to their children, such as:

Learning to sit quietly and listen to someone other than a parent or regular caregiver

Providing an opportunity to see other children become engaged in a story

Fostering the sense that the public library is a special place

Show that reading is a fun activity

And develop the idea of reading for pleasure and not a chore

Toddler Time resumes Thursday at 10:00am