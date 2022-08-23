Connect with us

News

Storehouse Food Pantry challenges community to help for Hunger Action Month in Sept.

Published

Storehouse Food Pantry in Manchester is helping hundreds of families in need of meal assistance every week.

For the month of September, organizers are challenging everyone in Manchester to kick in however they can – whether through donations or volunteer hours.

Storehouse Food Pantry distributes meals to anyone in need from 10 a.m. to noon every Thursday from their location at 607 Hickerson St. in Manchester.

September is Hunger Action Month. All businesses are encouraged to conduct food drives through their locations and individuals who can spare any non-perishable food items or hygiene items are encouraged to donate to the food pantry.

Volunteers are also always welcome. To inquire about volunteering or making donations, call Lori at 931-235-1741 or Staria at 931-247-5272.

