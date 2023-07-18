Connect with us

News

Ambulance stolen in Franklin County; leads to standoff in Marion County

Published

A stolen ambulance incident in Winchester led to a tense standoff and arrest on Chasey Simpson Road, an interstate overpass, involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the stolen ambulance and received information that the vehicle was traveling east on I24. However, initial attempts to make contact with the vehicle were unsuccessful.

Officers from Marion County eventually located the stolen ambulance and stopped the driver, identified as Cameron Seisan. The situation escalated as Seisan, armed with a pistol, made threats of self-harm.

Members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office swiftly responded to the scene to provide mutual aid and support. After a tense standoff, law enforcement successfully took Seisan into custody without any injuries. Seisan was subsequently transported to Erlanger Health in Chattanooga for necessary medical treatment.

Upon release from the hospital, Seisan will face charges in Marion County. Additionally, charges are pending against Seisan in Franklin County related to the stolen ambulance incident.

Further updates regarding the charges and the ongoing investigation will be provided as they become available.

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story indicated a standoff took place in Franklin County. That was incorrect. We apologize for the error).

