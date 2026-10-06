Steven W Stone passed away on October 4, 2026, at the Manchester Center under the care of Compassus. He was born to Samuel E. McCoy and Frances McCoy on March 20, 1943, and raised by his father and mother, Charles and Hortense Stone of Manchester, Tennessee.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Debbie Stone and sister-in-law, Shirley McCoy.

Steve was a member of the Manchester Central High School Class of 1961. Steve was retired from Nissan Manufacturing in Smyrna where he was a Supervisor in the Trim and Chassis Department. In prior years he was employed with Genesco, Inc., and Texas Boot Co. Steve enjoyed farming, riding his tractors, and in his younger years, raising prize cattle.

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Steve was a member of Riley Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Stone, his daughter, Becky (Terry) Springer, of New Market, Alabama, his grandson, Andrew Springer and fiance, Ashley Ann Finn, great-grandsons, Jack Springer and Jasper Rayne, step-daughter Tracy (Dennis) Swan, step-grandchildren Sarah (Hunter) Ramsey and Connor Swan; his brother, Bill McCoy, half-brothers David McCoy, Bob McCoy, and Steve McCoy.

Steve was also predeceased by his beloved dog, Coco.

Services will be held Thursday, October 8, 2026 at 2:00 pm, with visitation from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Manchester Funeral Home located at 786 McMinnville Hwy, Manchester, TN 37355. Burial will follow at Old Redden Cemetery in Manchester, TN.