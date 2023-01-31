Steven Dwayne Lindsey of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 46. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 1 – 3 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

A native of Tullahoma, Steven was the son of Maurice Dwayne and Debbie Campbell Lindsey. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars, and tinkering with computers and stereo systems. He also enjoyed watching horror movies.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by wife, Cynthia Lindsey of Tullahoma; children, Christopher Lindsey of Manchester and Cleo Lindsey of Tullahoma and brother, Anthony Lindsey (Tonica) of Tullahoma.

