Steve Lynn Frazier

Steve Lynn Frazier, of Lynchburg, passed this life on Saturday, October 28th, 2023 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 64. Steve was born in Manchester to the late D.C. Frazier and Clyda Jean Frazier who survives. During his life he worked as a Lumber Grader for Evans Lumber and Timber and loved racing, baseball, football, and his two dogs, Smokey and Tippy. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, James B. and Jospehine Frazier and Perry A. and Betty Jane Bush; one brother-in-law, Larry Branch; and one great-great nephew, Jerry Lynn Brown. Steve is survived by his wife, Cynthia Earline Frazier; his mother, Clyda Jean Frazier; one sister, Brenda Jean Branch; nephews, Todd (Tabitha) Branch, and Larry Shannon Branch; great-nephews, Tyler (Morgan) Branch and Noah Branch; great-niece, Gracey Branch; great-great-nephew, Waylon Branch; and great-great-niece, Emalee Branch. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 4th, 2023 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jeff Collett officiating.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

