Stephen Gabriel Holland of Estill Springs, passed this life on Thursday, March 23 in Manchester at the age of 24. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 11 AM – 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

Stephen, a native of Winchester, was the son of Dagen and Joy Smith Cook of Estill Springs. He enjoyed gaming, skateboarding and listening to music. Stephen loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking.

In addition to his parents, Stephen is survived by a daughter, Stella Mae Partin; brother, Tristan Cook; grandparents, ReJena Bryan (James) of Hillsboro, Scott Smith (Billie Joe) of Estill Springs, Kristina Blake of Madison, Mississippi and Don Cook (Cindy) of Manchester; uncle, Casey Cook of Madison, Mississippi and James Stinson of California; aunts, Greta Smith (Sean Walker) of Murfreesboro, Katherine Cardin (Ben) of Phoenix, AZ and Scout Bryan of Hillsboro and nephews, Finn and Ian Walker.

