Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Stephanie Danielle Woodliff

Published

Stephanie Danielle Woodliff of Manchester passed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023 at her residence at the age of 36. Funeral Services are scheduled for 11 AM, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery.  The family will receive friends on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 5 – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

A native of Tullahoma, Stephanie was the daughter of Stephen Woodliff and Kathy Holt Taylor. She loved cooking, trying out new restaurants, traveling and going to yard sales.  “She lived a very eclectic life and was very appreciative of mixology.” She loved music and always enjoyed attending concerts.

In addition to her parents, Stephen Woodliff (Christine) of Panama City, FL and Kathy Taylor (Roger) of Hillsboro, Stephanie is survived by long time partner, Clint Matheney of Manchester; brothers, Justin Woodliff of Hillsboro, Chad Segar of FL and Jeremy Taylor of GA; sisters, Jennifer Liebig (Gregor) of Estill Springs, Christi Gwin of Beechgrove, TN and Tammy Taylor of FL and good friend Ronald Keen of Manchester.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022