Stephanie Danielle Woodliff of Manchester passed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023 at her residence at the age of 36. Funeral Services are scheduled for 11 AM, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 5 – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

A native of Tullahoma, Stephanie was the daughter of Stephen Woodliff and Kathy Holt Taylor. She loved cooking, trying out new restaurants, traveling and going to yard sales. “She lived a very eclectic life and was very appreciative of mixology.” She loved music and always enjoyed attending concerts.

In addition to her parents, Stephen Woodliff (Christine) of Panama City, FL and Kathy Taylor (Roger) of Hillsboro, Stephanie is survived by long time partner, Clint Matheney of Manchester; brothers, Justin Woodliff of Hillsboro, Chad Segar of FL and Jeremy Taylor of GA; sisters, Jennifer Liebig (Gregor) of Estill Springs, Christi Gwin of Beechgrove, TN and Tammy Taylor of FL and good friend Ronald Keen of Manchester.

