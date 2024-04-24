Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Stay Dry with Umbrellas at Blood Assurance

Published

Stay dry and save lives at Blood Assurance. Donate April 15th – 30th to receive a Navy Blood Assurance Umbrella. Come rain or shine, your blood donation is crucial in saving lives. Blood Assurance provides blood products to our local hospitals. Blood Assurance urges adults to schedule an appointment or walk-in today.

TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE
604 North Jackson St
Tullahoma, TN 37388
931-461-5773

Black Rifle Coffee Company
Wednesday, April 24
Black Rifle Coffee Company
Manchester, TN 37355
12pm – 6pm

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Unity Medical Center
Monday, April 29
481 Interstate Drive
Manchester, TN 37355
12pm – 4pm

Tullahoma Utilities Authority
Tuesday, April 30
901 South Jackson
Tullahoma, TN 37388
1pm – 5pm

Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital
Friday, May 3
1801 North Jackson
Tullahoma, TN 37388
10am – 3pm

For those donating, Blood Assurance says to eat a good meal, drink additional water and avoid energy drinks!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Click the link below to schedule your donation: https://www.bloodassurance.org/schedule

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023