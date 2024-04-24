Stay Dry with Umbrellas at Blood Assurance

Stay dry and save lives at Blood Assurance. Donate April 15th – 30th to receive a Navy Blood Assurance Umbrella. Come rain or shine, your blood donation is crucial in saving lives. Blood Assurance provides blood products to our local hospitals. Blood Assurance urges adults to schedule an appointment or walk-in today.

TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE

604 North Jackson St

Tullahoma, TN 37388

931-461-5773



Black Rifle Coffee Company

Wednesday, April 24

Manchester, TN 37355

12pm – 6pm

Unity Medical Center

Monday, April 29

481 Interstate Drive

Manchester, TN 37355

12pm – 4pm

Tullahoma Utilities Authority

Tuesday, April 30

901 South Jackson

Tullahoma, TN 37388

1pm – 5pm

Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital

Friday, May 3

1801 North Jackson

Tullahoma, TN 37388

10am – 3pm

For those donating, Blood Assurance says to eat a good meal, drink additional water and avoid energy drinks!

Click the link below to schedule your donation: https://www.bloodassurance.org/schedule