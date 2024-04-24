Stay Dry with Umbrellas at Blood Assurance

Stay dry and save lives at Blood Assurance. Donate April 15th – 30th to receive a Navy Blood Assurance Umbrella. Come rain or shine, your blood donation is crucial in saving lives. Blood Assurance provides blood products to our local hospitals. Blood Assurance urges adults to schedule an appointment or walk-in today.
TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE
604 North Jackson St
Tullahoma, TN 37388
931-461-5773
Black Rifle Coffee Company
Wednesday, April 24
Black Rifle Coffee Company
Manchester, TN 37355
12pm – 6pm
Unity Medical Center
Monday, April 29
481 Interstate Drive
Manchester, TN 37355
12pm – 4pm
Tullahoma Utilities Authority
Tuesday, April 30
901 South Jackson
Tullahoma, TN 37388
1pm – 5pm
Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital
Friday, May 3
1801 North Jackson
Tullahoma, TN 37388
10am – 3pm
For those donating, Blood Assurance says to eat a good meal, drink additional water and avoid energy drinks!
Click the link below to schedule your donation: https://www.bloodassurance.org/schedule