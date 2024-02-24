STATE WRESLING: Jennings, Barlow guaranteed medals

Coffee County wrestling will have two athletes competing to get high on the medal stand on Saturday at the TSSAA State Wrestling Championship at the Williamson Ag Expo Center.

Lady Raider freshman Ellysia Jennings won her first two matches in the girls 185 Friday to get to the semi-finals. But Jennings lost to Madalynn Sepulveda in a decision to come up one match short of the championship match.

Jennings will have a shot at third place with a couple of wins Saturday.

Red Raider senior Jake Barlow followed a similar path – winning his first two matches Friday night in the boys 150 pound division before losing in the semi-final round to Brayden Leach of Summit.

Barlow will have a shot at third place with a pair of wins Saturday.