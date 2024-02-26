Connect with us

STATE WRESLING: Barlow, Jennings pick up medals

Published

Ellysia Jennings, coach Roger Barlow and Jake Barlow.

Two Coffee County Central wrestlers medaled in the state meet Saturday at the Williamson Ag Expo Center.

Senior Jake Barlow finished fourth in the boys 150 pound division. The senior went 39-2 his senior year – losing two matches in the state tournament, one of those to the eventual state champion.

Barlow finishes his high school career 144-12 for the Red Raiders.

Freshman Ellysia Jennings placed fifth in the girls 185-pound division in her first year wrestling for CHS.

Also wrestling in the state meet for CHS were Blayne Myers, Jasmine Norris and Jade Lenhart.

