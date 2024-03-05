Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

STATE TOURNAMENT: Lady Raiders will leave Manchester at 9:30 Wednesday; tip set for 12:45 pm

Published

Lady Raider head coach Joe Pat Cope celebrates after cutting the net down after the Lady Raiders secured a spot in the state tournament with a win over Hendersonville Saturday night, March 2, 2024. -- Photo by Ashley Parker, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Coffee County Lady Raider basketball will take on Dobyns-Bennett in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA State Basketball Tournament Wednesday, March 6.

It marks the first trip to the state tournament for the Lady Raider program since 1993, when Coffee County won the AAA Gold Ball

It will be the first trip to the state tournament for the Dobyns-Bennett Indians (Kingsport, Tennessee) since losing to Shelbyville in the semi-finals back in 1995.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

PREGAME SEND OFF

The Lady Raiders will get an escort through town Wednesday morning. They will leave the high school at 9:30 a.m., travel on Highway 55 to Coffee Street where they will turn and circle Westwood Middle School. After that they will head back to Spring Street, travel north to US Highway 41, then turn south to drive past College Street Elementary. From there they will travel on Highway 55 past Raider Academy to Interstate Drive, to Highway 53 and then out to New Union Elementary. They will turn around back down Highway 53 to US Highway 41 North and then out past North Coffee Elementary and on to Murphy Center.

Anyone wishing to send greet them is encouraged to find a spot along the route (photo below)

TICKET INFORMATION

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tickets are available at the Murphy Center door for $15 or through GoFan by searching for TSSAA and purchasing tickets for “Day 1.” Click here to find that or use the GoFan mobile app.

HOW TO LISTEN

Thunder Radio WMSR will provide game broadcast with an extended pregame show beginning at noon. Tip off is set for 12:45 p.m.

Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go App or click here to listen.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

WHAT IS NEXT

A loss ends the season. The winning team will advance to the state semi-finals (final 4) at 11 a.m. Friday at Murphy Center.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023