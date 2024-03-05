STATE TOURNAMENT: Lady Raiders will leave Manchester at 9:30 Wednesday; tip set for 12:45 pm

Coffee County Lady Raider basketball will take on Dobyns-Bennett in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA State Basketball Tournament Wednesday, March 6.

It marks the first trip to the state tournament for the Lady Raider program since 1993, when Coffee County won the AAA Gold Ball

It will be the first trip to the state tournament for the Dobyns-Bennett Indians (Kingsport, Tennessee) since losing to Shelbyville in the semi-finals back in 1995.

PREGAME SEND OFF

The Lady Raiders will get an escort through town Wednesday morning. They will leave the high school at 9:30 a.m., travel on Highway 55 to Coffee Street where they will turn and circle Westwood Middle School. After that they will head back to Spring Street, travel north to US Highway 41, then turn south to drive past College Street Elementary. From there they will travel on Highway 55 past Raider Academy to Interstate Drive, to Highway 53 and then out to New Union Elementary. They will turn around back down Highway 53 to US Highway 41 North and then out past North Coffee Elementary and on to Murphy Center.

Anyone wishing to send greet them is encouraged to find a spot along the route (photo below)

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are available at the Murphy Center door for $15 or through GoFan by searching for TSSAA and purchasing tickets for “Day 1.” Click here to find that or use the GoFan mobile app.

HOW TO LISTEN

Thunder Radio WMSR will provide game broadcast with an extended pregame show beginning at noon. Tip off is set for 12:45 p.m.

Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go App or click here to listen.

WHAT IS NEXT

A loss ends the season. The winning team will advance to the state semi-finals (final 4) at 11 a.m. Friday at Murphy Center.