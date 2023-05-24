Connect with us

STATE TOURNAMENT: Lady Raiders fall to Farragut 4-3, ending state run

Published

Lady Raider sophomore Channah Gannon connects with a pitch and blasts it over the centerfield fence for a home run Wednesday, May 24, 2023. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Coffee County got the tying run to the plate in the final inning for the second game in a row.

But just like game one against Nolensville, the Lady Raiders couldn’t get a timely hit on Wednesday, falling to Farragut 4-3 to end their state tournament and their season.

On Wednesday, Coffee County didn’t just get the tying run to the plate – the Lady Raiders actually put the potential game-winning run on first base.

Down 4-2, Chesnie Cox blooped a double behind short stop then scored on an RBI single by Willow Carden to cut the deficit to 1 run. Kaitlyn Davis was hit by a 2-strike pitch with 2 outs to put runners on first and second, but a ground out ended the game.

Coffee County (27-9 overall) had a lead early, starting in the bottom of the second when Channah Gannon lifted a solo home run over the centerfield fence to go up 1-0.

The Lady Raiders added runners at first and second with no outs after Gannon’s home run but could not manage to push another run across the plate.

Similar troubles arose in the 5th, after retaking the lead 2-1 Coffee County put runners on the corners with one out and the top of the lineup due up. But a snap throw nabbed Carden at third base and Kaitlyn Davis popped out to end the threat.

From that point it was all Farragut. The Admirals lifted two solo home runs in the sixth inning to take their first lead at 3-2, then added an important insurance run in the 7th when a 2-out error allowed Addison Presley to get to second and then score on a single by Ella Morrison.

Farragut advanced to the 6 p.m. loser’s bracket game in the Spring Fling Wednesday. Coffee County’s season is over.

Davis was hit with the loss in the circle, allowing 2 earned runs and striking out 3. The Lady Raiders made 2 errors, while the Admirals played a clean defensive game.

The end of the season marks the Lady Raiders’ third straight season finishing in the top 8 of the state.

PHOTOS BELOW BY HOLLY PETERSON THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Willow Carden
Jalyn Moran
Madison Pruitt
Savannah Cooper
Chesnie Cox
Savannah Cooper
Kaitlyn Davis
Alivia Reel
Channah Ganon

