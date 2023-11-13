Tennessee State Senator Janice Bowling Says to get the Federal Influence Out of Our Schools

Speaking to the Manchester Chamber of Commerce on November 7th, Tennessee State Senator Janice Bowling touched on mental health.

Answering a question from the audience about mental health concerns in Tennessee, Bowling said the state had to work to get “confusion” out of schools.

“These children are confused,” said Bowling, “because grown men don’t know the difference between a man and a woman and right from wrong.”

When asked about a new mental health facility under construction in Rutherford County, Bowling cited the need for such facilities.

Bowling went on to say that the youth in our country need the Federal Government’s influence out of our schools. Hear portions of her remarks here: