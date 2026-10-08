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Coffee County News

State Route 127 to Close for $5.13 Million Bridge Replacement Project

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COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. — Drivers who regularly travel Hillsboro Viola Road will need to find an alternate route starting next week. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has announced a long-term closure of State Route 127, beginning Monday, October 12, 2026.

The closure will allow crews to perform a full replacement of two bridges along the corridor. TDOT officials anticipate the $5.13 million infrastructure project will keep the roadway closed to through traffic until the summer of 2027.

To accommodate displaced motorists, a signed detour will be in place for the duration of the construction. Traffic will be routed using a combination of U.S. 41, State Route 55, State Route 287, and State Route 108.

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The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is urging local residents and commuters to plan their travel accordingly. Drivers should expect delays in the surrounding area and are encouraged to allocate extra travel time when navigating the detours.

Law enforcement also reminded the public to use extreme caution when traveling near the construction zone. The schedule for the roadwork is weather-dependent, and specific construction activities may be rescheduled if necessary.

Residents are encouraged to share the traffic alert with neighbors and frequent travelers of the Hillsboro Viola Road corridor to help minimize confusion during the Monday morning commute.

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