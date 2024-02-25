State Republicans file Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act

Legislation has been introduced to protect financial transaction data associated

with firearm and ammunition purchases from being used to conduct mass

surveillance of law-abiding Tennesseans.

House Bill 2762 , also known as the Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act ,

would prohibit financial institutions like banks and credit card companies from

requiring the use of a specific merchant category code (MCC) to identify

transactions that occur at firearms retailers in the state. The bill would also

prevent legal purchases at the retailers from being denied based solely on the

code as well as protect financial records of the transactions from disclosure

unless required by law.

“Tennesseans should never have to worry about their legal purchases being denied

or tracked simply because they involve firearms and ammunition,” said bill sponsor

State Rep. Rusty Grills, R-Newbern.

“This legislation will increase protections for law-abiding citizens who wish to take advantage of their constitutionally-protected right to bear arms. I remain committed to defending freedom in Tennessee, which includes the Second Amendment.”

Alleged violations of the law would be investigated by the Attorney General’s Office

and could result in a civil penalty of up to $10,000 if necessary, according to the bill.

If approved, Tennessee would join a handful of other states like Florida, Idaho,

Mississippi, Montana and Texas that have already passed similar legislation.

The new law would take effect July 1.