Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

State Republicans file Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act

Published

Legislation has been introduced to protect financial transaction data associated 

with firearm and ammunition purchases from being used to conduct mass

 surveillance of law-abiding Tennesseans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

House Bill 2762, also known as the Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act

would prohibit financial institutions like banks and credit card companies from 

requiring the use of a specific merchant category code (MCC) to identify 

transactions that occur at firearms retailers in the state. The bill would also 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

prevent legal purchases at the retailers from being denied based solely on the 

code as well as protect financial records of the transactions from disclosure 

unless required by law.

“Tennesseans should never have to worry about their legal purchases being denied 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

or tracked simply because they involve firearms and ammunition,” said bill sponsor 

State Rep. Rusty Grills, R-Newbern. 

“This legislation will increase protections for law-abiding citizens who wish to take advantage of their constitutionally-protected right to bear arms. I remain committed to defending freedom in Tennessee, which includes the Second Amendment.” 

Alleged violations of the law would be investigated by the Attorney General’s Office 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

and could result in a civil penalty of up to $10,000 if necessary, according to the bill. 

If approved, Tennessee would join a handful of other states like Florida, Idaho, 

Mississippi, Montana and Texas that have already passed similar legislation. 

The new law would take effect July 1.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023