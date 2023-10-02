Connect with us

News

State of Tennessee, Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Offer Free Technology Training

Published

This program is funded by a grant.

My Tech for All Technology Training
Sign up now for a FREE series of live internet-based training sessions on
using technology. Learn how to use Zoom, Facebook, email, web browsers,
Alexa, Google Search, SmartPhones and Tablets.

Being included in the Internet is more important than ever for people
with disabilities. Don’t be left behind. The Training starts Tuesday,
October 10th (9am-10:30am CT). Each week will cover a different
topic.

Each weeks topics:
10/10 Using Zoom and Videoconferencing

10/17 Staying Safe on the Internet

10/24 Email, Facebook, and Texting

10/31 Having Fun and Recreation on the Internet

11/7 How to Look for a Job or Volunteering online

11/14 Building Friendships and Relationships

This project is funded under a Grant Contract with the State of Tennessee,
Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

See the full schedule at:
www.facebook.com/mytechforall
webpage: www.mytechforall.com

For more information
email: mytechforall99@gmail.com

