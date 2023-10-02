State of Tennessee, Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Offer Free Technology Training

This program is funded by a grant.
My Tech for All Technology Training
Sign up now for a FREE series of live internet-based training sessions on
using technology. Learn how to use Zoom, Facebook, email, web browsers,
Alexa, Google Search, SmartPhones and Tablets.
Being included in the Internet is more important than ever for people
with disabilities. Don’t be left behind. The Training starts Tuesday,
October 10th (9am-10:30am CT). Each week will cover a different
topic.
Each weeks topics:
10/10 Using Zoom and Videoconferencing
10/17 Staying Safe on the Internet
10/24 Email, Facebook, and Texting
10/31 Having Fun and Recreation on the Internet
11/7 How to Look for a Job or Volunteering online
11/14 Building Friendships and Relationships
This project is funded under a Grant Contract with the State of Tennessee,
Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.
See the full schedule at:
www.facebook.com/mytechforall
webpage: www.mytechforall.com
For more information
email: mytechforall99@gmail.com