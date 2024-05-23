STATE CHAMPION: Randolph wins TSSAA State Championship in discus

Coffee County Central has a state champion athlete for the first time in 20 years.

Xavier Randolph on Thursday slung the discus 184 feet, 4 inches to claim the top spot in the TSSAA Spring Fling State Tournament and become state champion.

Randolph becomes the first state champion at Coffee County Central since Alan Knox won the state championship in the 3200 meter run in 2004.

After winning discus, Randolph went on to throw 51-11 in the shot put to take second place.

Randolph has signed to play football at Tennessee Tech in 2024.