STATE BOUND: Coffee Middle Lady Raiders walk off against Warren County, reach state tournament

Just 11 days ago Coffee County middle lost the lead and area championship in the last inning to Warren County.

Monday night the CMS Lady Raiders exacted the ultimate revenge. The Lady Raiders got a 2-1 walk-off win over Warren County in the sectional championship in Manchester, sending the Lady Raiders to the TMSAA State Tournament and ending the Pioneers’ season.

After Warren County tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the 7th, Cara Newlin doubled to leadoff the bottom of the 7th then moved up to second on a Taylor McBride bunt, then came in to score to end the game.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The walk off came after Warren County barely extended the game, scoring on a wild pitch with two outs in the top of the 7th.

Coffee Middle outhit Warren County 7-2 on the afternoon – taking a 1-0 lead in the third that held up until the 7th.

Madi Scott earned the win – allowing 1 run on just 2 hits over 7 innings.

The state tournament will be Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20 at Drakes CReek Park in Hendersonville.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Lady Raiders will play Ross N. Robinson Middle at 5 p.m. Friday, May 19. A win puts the Lady Raiders in the state championship at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The loser will play a 3rd place game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. There are only 4 teams in the TMSAA state softball tournament.