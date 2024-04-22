Connect with us

State benefits may have been distributed early; not extra

The Tennessee Department of Human Services is asking if you have noticed more benefits on your EBT Card? Some Tennesseans received May 2024 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) and Families First (TANF) benefits ahead of schedule. This is not an extra distribution of monthly benefits, and customers should follow their established monthly budget. Tennesseans can check their balances anytime by calling the number on the back of their EBT card or review their case by logging into the One DHS Customer Portal at https://onedhs.tn.gov/

