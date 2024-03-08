Connect with us

News

STATE BASKETBALL: Run ends for Lady Raiders in Final Four

Published

The CHS student section at MTSU's Murphy Center on Friday, March 8, 2024

It would be hard to point to one thing that was most costly for Coffee County against Bradley Central Friday.

But a disastrous 5-minute span in the second quarter could certainly be one of them.

After pulling to within one possession and having a good look at tying the game but missing the shot, Coffee County suffered through a 9-0 Bradley Central run, the Bearettes took a 13 point lead into the locker room and eventually pulled away for a 55-35 win over the Lady Raiders in the Class 4A state semi-finals at Murphy Center.

“You know ultimately only one team gets to end the season with a win,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope. “This was a great run by our girls.

“We had to make shots and tonight we didn’t do that.”

Coffee County was a mere 25% from the field in the game to Bradley Central’s 49%. The second quarter was worse than most with the Lady Raiders connecting on just 2-of-11 attempts – which helped Bradley create distance.

The Bearettes maintained a 10 to 13 point lead for most all of the second half before CHS started desperation fouling to make the game look more lopsided than it was.

Jules Ferrell led CHS with 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting. Channah Gannon finished with 8. Gannon had to sit most all of the second quarter with foul trouble.

Bradley picked up 18 points from Harmonie Ware and a 12-point, 15-rebound double-double out of Tatianna Stovall.

The loss ends the season for CHS at 34-4 and marks the deepest postseason run for the Lady Raider program since winning a AAA state title in 1993.

Coffee County will not graduate any players. The Lady Raiders will get a boost next year when rising senior Ava McIntosh returns from ACL surgery that she had in February.

Bradley Central (34-1) will take on Bartlett in the state title game at 1 pm Saturday. The Bearettes are searching for their second straight state title and their 9th in program history.

