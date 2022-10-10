Connect with us

Start times announced for games 1 and 2 of Braves versus Phillies NLDS

Game times have been announced for games 1 and 2 of the National League Division Series between the Braves and Phillies.

The first two games will be day games, with Tuesday (Oct. 11) being a noon start and a 3:30 p.m. start on Wednesday. The series is best of 5, with the winner moving on to the National League Championship Series. The Braves will host the Phillies for games 1 and 2. Game 3 and 4 (if necessary) will be in Philadelphia and game 5 (if necessary) will be in Atlanta.

In 19 regular season matchups, the Braves were 11-8 against the Phillies.

Specifically, first pitch for game 1 will be 12:07 p.m. (central) and game 2 first pitch will be 3:35 p.m. (central). Start times for games 3-5 have not yet been announced.

Catch both games on WMSR in Manchester, Tennessee. Thunder Radio is your exclusive home for Atlanta Braves baseball in Coffee County – 1320 AM, 107.9 FM.

